What To Do This Weekend

Check out Westport Village’s Derby fashion show Runway for the Roses from 5-7 pm today at Summer Classics. Runway fashions from several Westport Village stores will be featured along with samples of food, wines, and bourbons. After the show, the featured shops and boutiques will remain open until 9 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s Westport Village fashion show will benefit Maryhurst.





With VOICES — a Passport to Art at Mellwood Arts Center, you can hear speakers, see a fashion show, and take part in the creation of an original art piece that will be part of a future art display at Mellwood. You will also receive a unique resource book with each Passport to Art purchased. The event is held to bring awareness to the community on how important art is to those less fortunate dealing with poverty, hunger, and homelessness.





The third annual free NuLu Bock Fest returns, featuring local breweries, goat racing, music, and more.









The Louisville Zoo is hosting Eggstravaganza 2018, featuring the Easter bunny, egg hunts, and games and activities. Louisville Parks and Recreation also presents an Easter Egg Hunt at Riverside, The Farnsley-Moremen Landing, with vendors, games, arts and crafts, and food and drinks. Egg hunts will be split up by ages. Or meet the Easter Bunny at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass and receive a goodie bag filled with treats and party favors (provided to the first 150 kids to arrive). There will also be a balloon artists and face painters, and more.

Have some fun with fashion this weekend, and find your look for Derby. Or attend an event for a good cause or hunt for Easter eggs. Whatever your mood, there's plenty of fun to be had this weekend.