What To Do This Weekend

Tonight sample a variety of chilis and brews at the Chili & Brew Bonanza, hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street, at Kye's II, 500 Missouri Avenue in Jeffersonville, Indiana. There will also be live music and a silent auction.

The Kentucky Crafted Market will offer nearly 200 exhibitors of fine art, craft, books, and food with live music at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The 42nd Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre is the premier event of its kind in the nation, drawing theatre lovers, journalists, and film and stage producers from around the world. The Festival brings together a collection of new plays with one-of-a-kind panels, cocktail parties, discussions, and networking events. Three Humana Festival plays have won the Pulitzer Prize.

Check out the largest home show in the state and one of the largest in the nation at Louisville's Home, Garden & Remodeling Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana in Oldham County at the Derby Style Soiree at Hermitage Farm. Wander throughout the beautiful 19th century estate home and smokehouse while vying to win the latest men's and women’s Derby fashions, accessories, and services.

The 12th annual Kentucky Women’s Book Festival, organized by the University of Louisville Women’s and Gender Studies, Women’s Center, & Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium, will feature authors from a wide variety of genres on the University of Louisville’s Belknap Campus.

Relive your childhood, or show your kids how good you are at some real gaming, at the Louisville Arcade Expo at the Ramada Triple Crown Pavilion, featuring hundreds of arcade and pinball machines set on Free Play and every console you can imagine up to 1999.

Beware of the ogre as Anchorage Children’s Theatre presents Shrek The Musical, Jr.

On a cold, clear, moonless night in the middle of winter, all is not quite what it seems in the remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine. Find out why at the IU Southeast Theatre Department production of Almost, Maine by John Cariani, presented at the IUS Ogle Center in New Albany, Indiana.

The Louisville Film Society presents its 5th Annual Oscar Watch Party Sunday at Copper & Kings American Brandy Company, where large-screen TVs will show the live broadcast from Dolby Theatre.

