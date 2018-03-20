What I Wore: Susan Purnell Herrick

By Aubrey Hillis
Susan Purnell Herrick, co-owner of I Do… A Bridal Boutique says she looks for casual and classic style. “I can’t leave the house without the pearls!”
Susan loves wearing black skirts with a soft pop of color. “My go-to is a black skirt or pants and adding a neutral color top,” she says. “I’m not a fan of a lot of color in my wardrobe. Love my neutrals and of course my pearls!”
She credits her mother and father, Fred and Jean Purnell, with influencing her sense of style. “I certainly love comfort and mixing my personal taste together with my choices,” says Susan.
Shirt: Macy’s - JM Collection - $26
Skirt: Calvin Klein Faux Wrap Pencil Skirt - $90
Shoes: Shoe Carnival - $40
Necklace: Charter Club 72in Pearl Necklace - $68.50
Earrings: Lauren Ralph Lauren Pearl Studs - $24.50
