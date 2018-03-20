Ten Ways (for Seniors) To Supersize Your Social Life

By Torie Temple
Being social has taken on a new definition since the advent of social media. But being sociable doesn’t have to mean long hours in front of a computer screen. There are many opportunities to get out and mingle with people who have similar interests right in your neighborhood. Here are ten ways to amp up your social life today.
1. The Jewish Community Center knows how to keep seniors in shape, entertained, and informed with many cultivated programs to suit individual needs. “The Senior Social Club has gone to places like Brown County and the race track,” says Health and Wellness Director Susan Kwasny. “It’s a great way to meet people that are where you are.” Seniors do not have to practice the Jewish faith to join in on all the fun, which also includes exercise programs, technology classes, and playing a game of pickleball. For more information go here and click the Wellness tab.
2. There is no better way to get active within the community than volunteering, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program can help you find the perfect place to lend your services. RSVP can match seniors to volunteer opportunities in Jefferson County. Seniors will perform a minimum of four hours of service in a six-month period. Fill out an application here.
3. Humana Guidance Center on Hikes Lane provides a myriad of opportunities for seniors to stay healthy and active. Seniors do not have to be a Humana member to join in on the free classes that benefit mental and physical health as well as a chance to make friends. Join the Silver Sneakers for a workout or participate in other activities such as movie night or bingo. For a calendar of events call 502.479.6580.
4. For those who don’t know where to start to meet people, Meetup.com is the perfect place to browse for local groups. Simply go to the website, pick the category that’s of interest to you, and browse all the groups that meet in your area. There are meetups of book clubs, hiking groups, and even a laughing yoga group. It’s an easy way to find people close to you that enjoy the same interests. Susan Kwasny, health and wellness director at Jewish Community Center, recommends meetup.com to anyone looking to stay connected and to find new and exciting things around town.
5. Clifford Kice, 88, keeps his vocal chords finely tuned for The Master’s Men choir at Southeast Christian Church. “We meet every Sunday for at least an hour and a half,” Clifford says. “There are about 100 men in the organization, and we sing each month or every six weeks in both church services.” But the choir isn’t the only way for seniors to socialize at Southeast Christian Church. It also offers a senior church service with coffee and donuts every Thursday at 9am as well as a senior travel club that meets to plan bucket list trips. Check out the list of events.
6. Bellarmine University-sponsored Veritas is a continuing education program for Louisville residents over 54 years old. After an affordable membership fee is paid, participants have access to classes in a variety of subjects plus the use of the Bellarmine library; members can also utilize its fitness center and free parking. Participants take field trips, get involved in community outreach as well as attend social events and special lectures. Don’t forget to pick your interest group like a book club or lunch group. For more information go here.
7. Kathy Lyons is an active 85-year-old who believes keeping in touch with what sparks your passion is the best way to stay social. “When you remain close to the organizations you care about, then you remain close to people that share your interests,” Kathy says. As a former English teacher, one of the organizations she has been long involved with is the English Speaking Union, where she attends monthly meetings. Also, because of her passion for environmental issues, she participates at the Institute for Healthy Air, Water, and Soil. Kathy encourages all seniors to find what they are passionate about and locate a local organization to get involved.
8. Louisville Metro Parks offers more than just playgrounds and picnics. The Senior Services branch offers activities like dances, card games, and exercise programs. Visit the Flaget Senior Center or Wilderness Road Senior Center to join in or go here.
9. Joining your local YMCA could be the key to an active social life. The Forever Young group at the Y gives seniors the opportunity to make friends through exercise programs, day trips, and luncheons. Seniors can also attend the Forever Young brunch once a month. For a calendar of events, visit your local YMCA.
10. Jeffersontown Senior Center has a variety of programs, events, and services for those 55 or older. From bingo and line dancing to technology classes and day trips, Jeffersontown Senior Center has a calendar full of fun. For more information go here or call 502.267.9112.
Go to TodaysTransitionsNow.com for more ideas about how to lead an active, healthy life.
