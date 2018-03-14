Snag a Man for this Worthy Event

We want to put a few handsome, eligible bachelors on display for a good cause but need your help to find them.
The National Multiple Sclerosis Society — Kentucky Southeast Indiana Chapter will be having their second annual Misters for MS event which is a live auction featuring 10 men who’ll be presenting some incredible items including diamonds from Genesis Diamonds, Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, and an original American Pharoah harness. All nominees are encouraged to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society during the month of April, and the top 10 Misters for MS will be announced in mid-May. The Misters for MS event will be on July 26. Get in on the fun and send your nomination to Jessica.tretter@LPL.com or contact at 502.502.387.7123 by March 30.
