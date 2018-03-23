Send Some Men Our Way

Help us find a few men who’ll be willing to walk down the runway in support of the The National Multiple Sclerosis Society — Kentucky Southeast Indiana Chapter.
The organization will be having their second annual Misters for MS event on July 26 which will feature 10 men who’ll be presenting some great auction items which include diamonds from Genesis Diamonds, Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon and an original American Pharoah harness. All nominees are encouraged to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society during the month of April, and the top 10 Misters for MS will be announced in mid-May. Take a moment to nominate the man you think would be perfect for this exciting and entertaining event. Send your nomination to Jessica.tretter@LPL.com or contact at 502.502.387.7123 by March 30.
