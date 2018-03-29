Thursday, March 29, 2018
Our Derby Issue is Coming Tomorrow!
Look for our issue online tomorrow and start making plans to have your best Derby season ever.
Alethea Hayes is wearing: Dress, $25; gloves, $13; petticoat, $13, all available at Amazon .Shoes, $40 available at DSW; bracelet, $10, available at Target ; earrings, $7, available at Versona; hat, $110 by Jen’s Derby Hats
Photo by Melissa Donald
Location: Schimpff's Confectionery
Hair and Makeup: Emily Roberts, Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique
