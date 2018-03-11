On The Street: More Mental Focus

By Brigid Morrissey
Ambling about the grounds of French Lick Resort, I reflected on the importance and meaning of rest. On this misty, gray morning I wasn’t the only one. Families hustled through the lobby, lugging their bags and sipping coffee on their way to the car. Groups of friends gathered around the ornamental tables and squishy couches recounting the events of the previous night. Couples lounged near the cafe to eat their late morning breakfast. Numerous reasons brought each guest there, but there was a constant undercurrent behind those reasons: escape.
“I have a small business, says Jessica Landez of Indianapolis and owner of Shop Blue Peppermint. “This year I’ve been more mentally focused. At 43 years old, I feel more determined, motivated, and excited than I ever have been in my life. That’s the biggest area of shift, where all things are possible. Coming here to French Lick was a nice break. It was nice to check out just for one night, because it’s important for my mental health.”
