Friday, March 30, 2018
It's Going to Be a Vintage and Violet Derby
Caroline Will is a senior at the University of Kentucky majoring in economics and French. She is president of the Economics Society and Beta Gamma Sigma and a team captain for DanceBlue, a student-run organization helping those with childhood cancer. Caroline is one of the five Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses featured in this issue.
CAROLINE IS WEARING: Hat by Havens Millinery, $250; earrings, $1,570, available at Koerber’s Fine Jewelry, 812.945.5959.
Photo by Melissa Donald
Hair by Christina Weixler, The Loft at Hubbards
Makeup by Emily Roberts, Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique
