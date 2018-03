It's Going to Be a Vintage and Violet Derby

Caroline Will is a senior at the University of Kentucky majoring in economics and French. She is president of the Economics Society and Beta Gamma Sigma and a team captain for DanceBlue, a student-run organization helping those with childhood cancer. Caroline is one of the five Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses featured in this issue.CAROLINE IS WEARING: Hat by Havens Millinery , $250; earrings, $1,570, available at Koerber’s Fine Jewelry, 812.945.5959.