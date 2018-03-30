Friday, March 30, 2018

It's Going to Be a Pretty in Peach Derby



Katie Bouchard is a senior at Western Kentucky University majoring in social work. Katie is a board member of Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky, a charity which provides formal wear to girls. She is one of the five Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses featured in this issue.

KATIE IS WEARING: Hat by Dee’s Crafts, $259; earrings, $39 available at Scout, 502.584.8989.

Photo by Melissa Donald 
Hair by Christina Weixler, The Loft at Hubbards 
Makeup by Emily Roberts, Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique


