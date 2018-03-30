It's Going to Be a Pretty in Peach Derby

Katie Bouchard is a senior at Western Kentucky University majoring in social work. Katie is a board member of Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky, a charity which provides formal wear to girls. She is one of the five Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses featured in this issue.
KATIE IS WEARING: Hat by Dee’s Crafts, $259; earrings, $39 available at Scout, 502.584.8989.
Photo by Melissa Donald
Hair by Christina Weixler, The Loft at Hubbards
Makeup by Emily Roberts, Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!