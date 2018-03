It's Going to Be a Cute and Casual Derby

Tara Dunaway is a junior at the University of Louisville majoring in business marketing. She is a college of business student council member and volunteers at Portland Elementary. Tara is one of five Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses featured in this issue.TARA IS WEARING: Hat by Griffin Hatters , $288; earrings, $35, available at Revelry , 502.414.1278; necklace, $120, available at Block Party Handmade