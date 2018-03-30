Friday, March 30, 2018

It's Going to Be a Cute and Casual Derby



Tara Dunaway is a junior at the University of Louisville majoring in business marketing. She is a college of business student council member and volunteers at Portland Elementary. Tara is one of five Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses featured in this issue.


TARA IS WEARING: Hat by Griffin Hatters, $288; earrings, $35, available at Revelry, 502.414.1278; necklace, $120, available at Block Party Handmade.

Photo by Melissa Donald
Hair by Christina Weixler, The Loft at Hubbards
Makeup by Emily Roberts, Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique




