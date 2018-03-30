Friday, March 30, 2018
It's Going to Be a Classic Derby
Logan Howard is a senior at the University of Kentucky majoring in business marketing. She's a senator of the student government association, Iota Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and volunteers with Best Buddies Kentucky. Logan is one of the five Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses featured in this issue.
LOGAN IS WEARING: Hat by Hats Off by Helen, $120; necklace and earring set, $400, available at Glitz by Gin, 502.244.1018.
Photo by Melissa Donald
Hair by Christina Weixler, The Loft at Hubbards
Makeup by Emily Roberts, Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!