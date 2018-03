It's Going to Be a Classic Derby

Logan Howard is a senior at the University of Kentucky majoring in business marketing. She's a senator of the student government association, Iota Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and volunteers with Best Buddies Kentucky . Logan is one of the five Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses featured in this issue.LOGAN IS WEARING: Hat by Hats Off by Helen , $120; necklace and earring set, $400, available at Glitz by Gin, 502.244.1018.