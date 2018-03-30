Friday, March 30, 2018

It's Going to Be a Beautiful Derby



Morgan A. Redmond is a senior studying public policy at the University of Chicago where she is a member of the college’s honorary society. She is one of the five Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses featured in this issue.


MORGAN IS WEARING: Hat by Rebecca’s Hats, Veils and Accessories, $125; necklace, $89, earrings, $15, both available at Scout, 502.584.8989.

Photo by Melissa Donald 
Hair by Christina Weixler, The Loft at Hubbards 
Makeup by Emily Roberts, Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique

