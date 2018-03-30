It's Going to Be a Beautiful Derby

Morgan A. Redmond is a senior studying public policy at the University of Chicago where she is a member of the college’s honorary society. She is one of the five Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses featured in this issue.
MORGAN IS WEARING: Hat by Rebecca’s Hats, Veils and Accessories, $125; necklace, $89, earrings, $15, both available at Scout, 502.584.8989.
Photo by Melissa Donald
Hair by Christina Weixler, The Loft at Hubbards
Makeup by Emily Roberts, Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!