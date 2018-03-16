Friday, March 16, 2018

Green Goddess Chicken Salad Sliders

Story and Photos by Paige Rhodes
If you’re avoiding the crazy bar crawls and parades this St. Patrick’s Day, an at-home green feast could be just what the doctor ordered. What should be on the menu? Forget the green eggs and ham, these green goddess chicken sliders are a delicious way to represent the color of the Irish while still being somewhat healthy. If the weather allows, you can even break out the grill for its first adventure of the spring. Now, grab a Guinness and enjoy your peaceful and quiet St. Patty’s Day at home.


Ingredients
1 lb ground chicken breast
2 tbsp fresh tarragon, finely chopped
2 tbsp fresh basil, finely chopped
2 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped
2 tbsp fresh chives, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 tsp grated lemon zest
2 tsp fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp kosher salt
6 pretzel slider buns
tomatoes, greens, avocado, and goat cheese for dressing the sliders.



Instructions
In a large bowl combine the ground chicken, minced herbs, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt.
Mix well.
Shape the mixture into 3-inch round patties, roughly the size of your bun.
Preheat grill, grill pan, or skillet over medium-high heat.
Grill sliders for 5-6 minutes per side or until the internal temperature reaches 165ºF.
Place on pretzel slider bun and top with tomato, avocado, greens, and goat cheese to your liking.

Find more recipes from Paige here.
