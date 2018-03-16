Green Goddess Chicken Salad Sliders

Story and Photos by Paige Rhodes
If you’re avoiding the crazy bar crawls and parades this St. Patrick’s Day,
an at-home green feast could be just what the doctor ordered. What
should be on the menu? Forget the green eggs and ham, these green
goddess chicken sliders are a delicious way to represent the color of the
Irish while still being somewhat healthy. If the weather allows, you can
even break out the grill for its first adventure of the spring. Now, grab a
Guinness and enjoy your peaceful and quiet St. Patty’s Day at home.
Ingredients
1 lb ground chicken breast
2 tbsp fresh tarragon, finely chopped
2 tbsp fresh basil, finely chopped
2 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped
2 tbsp fresh chives, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1 tsp grated lemon zest
2 tsp fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp kosher salt
6 pretzel slider buns
tomatoes, greens, avocado, and
goat cheese for dressing the sliders.
Instructions
In a large bowl combine the ground
chicken, minced herbs, garlic,
lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt.
Mix well.
Shape the mixture into 3-inch
round patties, roughly the size of
your bun.
Preheat grill, grill pan, or skillet
over medium-high heat.
Grill sliders for 5-6 minutes per side
or until the internal temperature
reaches 165ºF.
Place on pretzel slider bun and top
with tomato, avocado, greens, and
goat cheese to your liking.
