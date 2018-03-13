Calling All Eligible Bachelors: We Want You!

We’re on the hunt for some eligible bachelors who are willing to help raise awareness and funds for a worthy cause.
The National Multiple Sclerosis Society — Kentucky Southeast Indiana Chapter will be having their second annual Misters for MS event. The live auction, scheduled for July 26, will feature 10 men who’ll be presenting fabulous items including diamonds from Genesis Diamonds, Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, and an original American Pharoah harness. Send your nomination to Jessica.tretter@LPL.com or contact her 502.387.7123 by March 30. All nominees are encouraged to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society during the month of April, and the top ten Misters for MS will be announced in mid-May.
