What To Do This Weekend

The 93rd Kosair Shrine Circus starts today at Broadbent Arena, featuring animal, aerial, and other circus acts and elephant rides, pony rides, bounce rides, and a photo opportunity with a snake available an hour before each show and at intermission.

Enjoy dinner, a silent auction, live music by Burning Las Vegas, and more at the Louisville Heart Ball, fundraiser for the American Heart Association at the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

Head over to TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana to see the madcap comedy Moon Over Buffalo, written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Jason Roseberry. (This plays contains some adult themes and minor language.)

In honor of Heart Health month, stop by the Hands Only CPR booth at the Mall St. Matthews to learn the life-saving technique from members of St. Matthews Fire and Rescue.

Vote for your favorite plays at the Short New Play Festival, sponsored by the St. Paul's Arts Council. The festival will feature original, never-been-produced plays lasting two minutes or 10 minutes. Donations for admission will be taken at the door and will go to support the White Flag initiative of the New Albany Homeless Coalition.

With ticket sales opening on Monday, February 12, grab your tickets to the Big Brims & Fancy Trims Annual Hat Sample Sale on April 5 at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Over 400 hat samples will be available with no sample hat priced over $75 and many as low as $18.

Make plans to attend the 31st Celebration of Service and Survival (Friday, February 16), the Center for Women and Families' largest fundraising event featuring dinner, silent and live auctions as well as a raffle. We will also honor the 2018 Joan E. Thomas Lifetime Achievement Award winner and the 2018 Women of Distinction — five women who have made countless contributions to the community.









Make your final tweaks to your Valentine's Day plans, and do something for your heart this weekend. Party at the Heart Ball, learn how to save a life, see a play, and more.See below for some fun activities this weekend: