What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, there are lots of fun activities to do with the little ones in your life, or you can enjoy some laughs at a comedy show, tempt your tastebuds at a local festival or fundraising chef's dinner, or enjoy some live music.
See below for some enticing ways to fill your weekend:
- Actor, writer, producer, Grammy-nominated comedian, New York Times best-selling author, and multi-platinum selling father of five Jim Gaffigan brings his humor to two shows at the Louisville Palace as part of his The Fixer Upper tour.
- Stop by the Louisville Kids Fair & Indoor Carnival at the KY Expo Center for more than 130,000 square feet of midway rides, zip lines, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo, miniature golf, and more.
- Enjoy a night of culinary adventure at Chefs for Success, as six of Louisville's pre-eminent chefs will treat guests to a range of eclectic and traditional culinary creations. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Salvation Army's Chefs for Success Culinary Arts Training Program.
- Join The Filson Historical Society for an evening of blues hits from the 1950s and 60s. A longstanding tradition, Blues Night will feature the music of Tyrone Cotton, whose music draws upon many influences including soul, blues, folk, and rock. Wine, beer, and light refreshments will be served.
- Come enjoy farm life and some pancakes and waffles at the 27th Annual Maple Syrup Festival in Salem, Indiana. There will also be BBQ, music, tours of the farm, craft and food vendors, and activities and games.
- Check out Rock On Winter 2018, a Christian Concert at The Grand in New Albany, Indiana, with JJ Weeks Band, Stephen Moore, Hush Harbor, Jonathan Jackson, Revelators, and Ryan Lynton. Donations of new bath towel sets and/or new wash cloth sets for Childplace will be accepted, and food will be for sale.
