What To Do This Weekend

Check out some worthwhile weekend activities below:
- The YMCA of Greater Louisville is waiving its join fee, a value of up to $80, through February 26 in recognition of American Heart Month.
- Four “Museum Row” attractions — Frazier History Museum, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, the Muhammad Ali Center, and the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts— are continuing their offer of $5 February admission, encouraging locals to explore attractions close to home this month.
- Check out four-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol judge Luke Bryan on his What Makes You Country Tour 2018, landing at the KFC Yum! Center with special guests Kip Moore and The Cadillac Three.
- Head to the National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
- “Figaro! Figaro! Figaro!” Experience The Barber of Seville, one of the world’s greatest comic operas, at the Brown Theatre.
- Look ahead to Wednesday at the Speed Museum and catch the Louisville premier of Mom & Dad, the Nicholas Cage comedy/horror film shot in Louisville last summer.
- Take the opportunity to see two award-winning, long-standing musicals this weekend as Jonathan Larson’s RENT returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production, or enjoy the classic re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème in A Chorus Line, one of the longest running Broadway shows in history.
- How does your burger stack up? Submit your exceptional hamburger recipes for the seventh annual Derby Burger Challenge, sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council. Recipes can be submitted online through March 4. (All burgers must be 100 percent beef.) The winning burger will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville during Derby Festival and sampled at BeerFest.
