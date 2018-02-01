What To Do This Weekend

You may have heard that there's a little football game taking place this Sunday. The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out to see who will be the champions of Super Bowl LII. Fill your weekend with football, parties, and food!
This weekend you can also get your disco on, catch a play, skate on the ice with the UofL Hockey team, and more.
See below for fun weekend ideas:
- Put on your best disco threads and get down and do science at Science With a Twist — Science Since ’77, the Kentucky Science Center's annual fundraising event.
- StageOne joins with Kentucky Shakespeare to present a contemporary take on Hamlet, William Shakespeare’s classic tale of revenge. (Recommended for Grades 5-12.)
- Author Terry Chambers will talk about her experiences in writing her debut book Rose Island at Meet the Author, hosted by the Louisville Sail and Power Squadron. Rose Island includes both the legends and facts associated with the abandoned amusement park at 14 Mile Creek and the Ohio River, as well as the surrounding Kentuckiana areas of Louisville, Utica, Falls of the Ohio, and moon-eyed White Indians.
- Kids can come out on the ice at Iceland Sports Complex and skate with the team following the UofL hockey match against Ohio State as part of Kids Day. Prizes will be given away, and kids under 10 enter free and will receive free Thunderstix while supplies last.
- Celebrate the birthday of William Culbertson with Magic at the Mansion, a magical evening in the Culbertson mansion in New Albany, Indiana, featuring a private show by magician Richard E. Darshwood. Sample heavy hors d’oeuvres and batch cocktails before ascending to the Mansion’s upper floors to see the latest interior restoration.
