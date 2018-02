What I Wore This Month: Classic with a Whimsical Twist

Whether she’s attending a Louisville Orchestra performance or walking through 21C Museum Hotel , Patty Johnson knows the art of dressing well for any situation or season. When the temperature drops, Patty creates fashionable outfits that keep her warm. Here’s what she’s wearing this month.Rheumatology Medical Sales Specialist, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Classic with a whimsical twist“Given the chill in the air, I wanted warmth with some glamor. I wear a great deal of black using it as a canvas and add accessories to make it pop. My dream is to open a boutique featuring accessories and art.”Jumpsuit: Rodes $450Wrap/Jacket: Scout , $100Gloves: Amazon, $60Shoes: Dillards , $90Necklace: Rodes , $300Clutch/Purse: Peacock on Third , $50Jumpsuit: Bloomingdales Wrap/Jacket:Gloves: Amazon Shoes: Dillards Necklace:Clutch/Purse: Dillards