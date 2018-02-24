Changes: Processed through a long-term relationship - Becca Washer

By Brigid Morrissey
“Last year I had just finished training for a marathon, the Chicago marathon in October. I have ‘retired’ from long distance running.”
“Right before Christmas last year (2016), I ended a long term relationship. A lot of the past year has been processing that. I feel like I’m on the other side of it. I’ve processed through those feelings and now I’m ready to move on this year.”
“For me, this year has been about finding a new love for being outside. Anytime I’m outside in the fresh air, this year it’s become clear how important that is for me.”
“I started seeing a therapist every two weeks, and it has been the greatest thing. I would not give up those appointments for anything.”
