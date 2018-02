Changes: Processed through a long-term relationship - Becca Washer

“Last year I had just finished training for a marathon, the Chicago marathon in October. I have ‘retired’ from long distance running.” “Right before Christmas last year (2016), I ended a long term relationship. A lot of the past year has been processing that. I feel like I’m on the other side of it. I’ve processed through those feelings and now I’m ready to move on this year.”“For me, this year has been about finding a new love for being outside. Anytime I’m outside in the fresh air, this year it’s become clear how important that is for me.”“I started seeing a therapist every two weeks, and it has been the greatest thing. I would not give up those appointments for anything.”