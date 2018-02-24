Saturday, February 24, 2018

Changes: “My children are on their own…” - Trisha Zeller

By Brigid Morrissey


“I decided to exercise every day. Half an hour on the treadmill, half an hour of weights.”


“I’ve let go of my children. I love them, but they’re on their own.”

“I try to support women even more than I used to because it seems there’s a war on women with this administration.”

Read more about some of the changes these women have made in parts onetwo, and three of our Quick Chat feature.
