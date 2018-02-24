Changes: “I pray an order goes out.” - Sally Lawler

By Brigid Morrissey
“I’m more secure with what we’re doing with our company, Skootys [a company that sells a comfort insole for walking in ski boots]. We get a lot of help from U.S. Commercial Service and more countries. I rely on their help when things go wrong in another country so it relieves a lot of pressure.”
“At work, I pray an order goes out. It’s changed more because we’re selling more. It’s scary because there are so many unknowns. I just want our product to get there.”
“I’ve added a little bit of yoga. I had an ankle injury so I can’t walk as much as I used to. Yoga is about all I do now.”
