Changes: “I am going back to school.” - Amira Karaoud

“I feel very tired all the time now. I’m turning 40 soon. This is the first time I feel myself getting tired. It might be the weather, too.““For the last year I’ve tried to do yoga on a daily basis. I’ve been in practice for over 16 years. It gets me going and clears my mind in the morning. It’s helped me grow spiritually.”“I went back to school after being out of school for 10 years… and I’m lovin’ it. It’s exactly what I wanted. The wait was worth it so I’d know exactly what I wanted to do.”“My work (I make documentaries) has really given voice to the people who are underrepresented. I do it mostly through photography. Going back to school has really given me structure to tell their story. It makes them more real, to hear their voice and see the photograph. We’re all the same, we just don’t know each other.”