Changes: “I am at a Big Question Mark in my Life." - Michelle Freiberger

By Brigid Morrissey
“I’m a travel nurse, so I stopped working in February to hike the Appalachian Trail. I got 300 miles into it, got bored, met someone, we got off the trail and went to Singapore. Then we went to Bali, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, and then we parted ways. I went to Italy, Croatia, and Germany. Then I went back to work.”
“I decided to enjoy life a little bit.”
“Now I’m trying to decide if I want to get another job here in Louisville or keep traveling. I’m at a big question mark in my life. Every opportunity is amazing.”
