Sunday, February 25, 2018
Best Bodies: Belinda Haynes
NAME Belinda Haynes
AGE 47
JOB Market Recruiter, Trueblue, Inc.
WORKOUT SPOT I have some favorite neighborhoods I run in. I also love doing a downtown run, over the bridge to the Indiana side and back.
MOTIVATION I think about the way I feel when I’m done running versus if I don’t run, and I always make the choice to run. It makes me feel one hundred percent better doing a run, besides the fact I love being fit and healthy! Jennifer Lopez also motivates me! She is the same age as me. I figure if she can stay that fit and healthy, so can I!
BEST WORKOUT Running and lifting weights. It is so important to lift weights to keep tone and muscle the older you become.
BIGGEST EXCUSE I don’t really have excuses, I’m like Nike: Just Do It!
Do you know of someone who should be featured in our Best Bodies issue? Nominate her or yourself here.
Photo by Melissa Donald
at 4:30 AM
Labels: Best Bodies
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!