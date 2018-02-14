Wednesday, February 14, 2018

A Special Win on Wednesday with Today's Woman




Fill out the form AND Show us the Love on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by posting a picture of you and your Valentine (friends, significant other, family or pets). Tag @TodaysWomanNow on Instagram and Twitter or use #todayswomannow on Facebook. Follow our Facebook Page and our Instagram to watch for the winner! Also, don't forget to share this post on your page.

Win a Winter Getaway at the Gaylord 

Fill out my online form.


Deadline is Tuesday, February 20 at 11:59 p.m. See Official Rules for details. 

For this giveaway, one entry per email address per day is permitted.


at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...