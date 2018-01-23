What We Love About Her Nails

When a beauty professional gives her expert opinion about a new product, you listen. Lauren Browne, general manager of Skye Lash Lounge, went to school at Paul Mitchell and learned the skills of the cosmetology industry. She did her own nails for years and was a huge fan of the gel manicure when it first came out about five years ago. “They were my favorite accessory.”
However, while working in the salon world and having wet hands from doing hair, she found that her gel polish simply wasn’t holding up. That’s when she was introduced to “dip powder nails” by Wiyada Chansuk, or “Boom,” as her clients call her, at Bella Nails. It’s a relatively new way to have nail color applied to your nails.
The process is similar to a gel manicure with its step-by-step procedure and the amount of time it takes, but instead of the nails being polished, they’re dipped into a colored powder. This manicure can be used on both natural and acrylic nails.
|Lauren is wearing "Feel Like a Million Dollars" by OPI.
