What To Do This Weekend

This weekend brings opportunities for lots of laughs, a chance to focus on meditation and yoga, and ways to experience the arts through plays, music, dance, and more.
Read on for ways to spend your weekend free time:
- Tonight (Thursday) Jerry Seinfeld hits the stage at the Louisville Palace to a sold-out crowd.
- Deepen your yoga practice by stretching your mind, body, and spirit at the Soul Cleanse Winter Festival. Over 15 regional teachers will be leading workshops and classes focusing on postures, different yoga styles, meditation, and yoga philosophy.
- Don’t miss legends of comedy George Lopez and Cedric The Entertainer as they share the stage at the Louisville Palace and bring the laughs.
- Written by Sarah Ruhl, one of America’s leading female playwrights, Eurydice launches the spring lineup of the University of Louisville - Department of Theatre Arts' season of plays written entirely by women.
- Sky Zone turns off the music and dials down the distractions at its Sensory Friendly Night, welcoming children and adults with special needs and their siblings, family, and friends to jump for 60 minutes of jump time for only $8.
- Poetry, the spoken word, and how the literary arts and the performing arts can meet to create is the focus of the Choreographers' Showcase, created by and for Louisville Ballet artists.
- Rock of Ages presented by Acting Against Cancer at The Henry Clay Theatre, is like your favorite playlist of iconic chart-toppers with a great story to boot.
- Based on a book of circus-themed poetry by local Louisville author Erin Keane, Death Defying Acts: A Rare Display of Circus and Poetry at Suspend mixes circus and poetry into a unique theatrical experience. (This show contains pervasive language.)
