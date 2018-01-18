What To Do This Weekend

This weekend offers concerts, a show for train aficionados, and more. Check out our weekend suggestions below:
- Browse more than 200 tables full of trains for sale, huge operating model train displays, and more at the Great Train Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
- Check out Kid Rock at the KFC Yum! Center.
- Enjoy The Avett Brothers at the Louisville Palace.
- Get a behind the scenes tour with Tales from the Bat Vault at the Louisville Slugger Museum. From Ruth to Williams to Aaron, get your hands on the bat models the game’s greatest players created. The extra 20-30 minute tour is included with your factory tour admission.
- Experience Chicago, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash, starting Tuesday at The Kentucky Center as part of the PNC Broadway in Louisville season.
