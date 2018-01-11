What To Do This Weekend

This weekend, several events are taking place in remembrance of Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy, including the 8th annual Keepers of the Dream event, hosted by Ahmaad Edmund. It will feature the presentation of the Mayor’s Freedom Award, ArtsReach Living the Vision Awards, and Jawan Bowman’s recitation of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s speech “Where Do We Go From Here,” along with dance, music, and spoken word.
Check below for more MLK Day events and other weekend activities:
- The Muhammad Ali Center continues its annual tradition of showing Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech to the community in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. A panel discussion, “Continuing the Dream, Living the Legacy” will follow with members of the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students discussing how young people are continuing the work of Dr. King and Muhammad Ali in our community. This follows the Ali Center’s recent planned closing for renovations including a complete redesign of the main lobby, store, and group entrance.
- Fifty years ago, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and others called for a "revolution of values" in America, inviting people who had been divided to stand together. More recently the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for a Moral Revival emerged to end systemic racism, poverty, militarism, and environmental destruction. The event, at St. William Church (1226 W. Oak St.), will feature presenters such as Rev. Angela Johnson, Ja'mel Armstrong, John Gage, Phillip Cherry, Carol Kraemer, Cynthia Fletcher, and emcee Shameka Parrish-Wright.
- The fourth annual Twisted Pink Masquerade Ball at The Seelbach Hilton is Twisted Pink's largest fundraiser of the year and will include cocktails, a silent auction, dinner, and a live band. Thanks to sponsors, 12 metastatic breast cancer patients and their guests will attend at no cost to them.
- Hosparus Health needs patient support volunteers in Jefferson, Bullitt, Henry, Shelby, Spencer, and Trimble counties and is offering free volunteer training on Saturday with lunch provided. To pre-register, call 502.814.5436 or email HLvolunteer@hosparus.org by today (Thursday).
- Due to its popularity, Nutcracker The Exhibition: 60 Years of Magic and Majesty, has been extended to February 1 at the Frazier History Museum. It features original costumes, made-to-scale model boxes of the set, a bowing nutcracker on a garland-wrapped fireplace, and more. The Frazier is also hosting The Talk, separate parent-daughter and parent-son family wellness workshops presented by Norton Children's Hospital that help broach subjects relating to physical and emotional changes that come along with puberty, and The History of Everyday Objects, the first of Frazier's Second Saturday events of the new year.
- Come wish the polar bear well as the Louisville Zoo celebrates Qannik's 7th birthday on Saturday in Glacier Run at the Louisville Zoo. Gather round and sing “Happy Birthday” as she enjoys a special cake and birthday enrichment toys.
