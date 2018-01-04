What To Do This Weekend



























Sing along and worship with some of today's brightest Christian music performers including Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, John Crist, KB, NewSong, Jordan Feliz, and more at the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular at Freedom Hall.







Experience hands-on LEGO attractions and activities at the BrickUniverse Louisville LEGO Fan Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center. The family-friendly event will have LEGO creations, building zones, special guests, and vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories.









Loving Vincent, now showing at the Speed Art Museum, is the world’s first fully painted feature film. The film brings the paintings of Vincent van Gogh to life to tell his remarkable story. Every one of the 65,000 frames of the film is an oil-painting, painstaking crafted by 125 professional painters. (Screenings have been selling out, so check before you go.)









Meet your favorite princesses at the Louisville Royal Princess Ball at the Louisville Marriott East, complete with stage performances, dancing, stories, picture opportunities, and more.













Grab the kids and get active at Sports Fest at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's an interactive sports festival designed to introduce kids to a variety of sports, featuring over 20 interactive sports experiences where children are encouraged to complete every station. If they do, they receive a Master Sports Fest Wrist Band.











Despite the chilly temperatures, start 2018 with some music, sports, princesses, and fun! Check out some ideas below on how to spend your weekend: