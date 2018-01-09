What I am Wearing this Month: Comfort

By Aubrey Hillis
Name: Sarah Rigdon
Title of job position? Master Barber at Underground Classic Cuts
Self-described Style: Simple and Affordable
Why You Chose This? “I’m all about being comfortable. I almost always wear solid colors, never anything tight fitting up top. I feel uncomfortable if I’m wearing tight things and if my rear isn’t covered. Usually, something denim is involved, and if my feet aren’t feeling happy, I’m not happy. I get super grumpy when my feet hurt, so comfort comes first! I go for simple styles that don’t take much effort to pull off. No bling, no ruffles, etc."
Earrings: Target, $10
Sweater: Target, $15
Jeans: Ross Dress for Less, $9
Shoes: Zappos/6pm outlet, $30
Scarf: unknown, was a Christmas gift years ago
Coat: Fabletics, $50
Looking for a similar style? Check out these options!
Earrings:
Gold Hoop Wire
Gold Hoop With Small Pear
Sweater:
Green Pullover
Green Boxy Sweater
Jeans:
High Rise Destroyed Jeans
High Rise (Less) Destroyed Jeans
Shoes:
Boots 1
Boots 2
Boots 3
Scarf:
Scarf With Fringe 1
Scarf With Fringe 2
Scarf With Fringe 3
Scarf With Fringe 4
Coat:
Long Down Coat
Long Down Coat Alternative
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!