What I am Wearing this Month: Comfort

Sarah RigdonMaster Barber at Underground Classic Cuts Simple and Affordable“I’m all about being comfortable. I almost always wear solid colors, never anything tight fitting up top. I feel uncomfortable if I’m wearing tight things and if my rear isn’t covered. Usually, something denim is involved, and if my feet aren’t feeling happy, I’m not happy. I get super grumpy when my feet hurt, so comfort comes first! I go for simple styles that don’t take much effort to pull off. No bling, no ruffles, etc."Earrings: Target , $10Sweater: Target , $15Jeans: Ross Dress for Less , $9Shoes: Zappos/6pm outlet , $30Scarf: unknown, was a Christmas gift years agoCoat: Fabletics , $50Earrings:Sweater:Jeans:Shoes:Scarf:Coat: