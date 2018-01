Jennifer is the author of The True You: Tools to Excavate, Explore, and Evolve — a compilation of previously published monthly columns. She continues her commitment to focus on personal and professional life coaching, creative and entrepreneurial consulting, inspirational speaking, and writing. Photos by Aubrey Hillis

Jennifer is with one of her former clients, Yamilca Rodriguez, who is the founder of Louisville Bespoke.

When you put your dreams into play by matching them with your strengths, you will walk into your destiny with confidence. And if you’ve forgotten or never discovered your strengths, Jennifer M. Blair will help you find them.Jump aboard the life coach express with Jennifer and you’ll quickly discover how the path of self-discovery can make an everlasting impact on your life. “When I embraced my values and my authenticity,” Jennifer says, “I was able to map out my own mission. That brought me where I needed to be — working with clients in the midst of the most important parts of life and helping them learn who they truly are and how they can magnify those strengths to get to where they want to be.”Over the past decade or so Jennifer has studied personal growth, coaching, and leadership through the Coaches Training Institute and other organizations and has applied her skills and life experiences to coaching groups and individuals around the world. She says that her own self-exploration and work with clients has added value to her authenticity as a coach, mother, and leader within her work with The Junior League of Louisville , as co-chair of the Race for the Cure, and as co-director of Greater Louisville Outstanding Women (GLOW).In the new year, Jennifer looks to be a sounding board for her clients, who backs up all of her words with findings that are already within them.“The time is now; there isn’t a moment to waste,” Jennifer says. “It’s time to play big.”