Does Your Loved One Need Help?

If your loved one needs some extra help at home, here are a couple of things you can do that will keep them safer and happier.
- Hire a service that can make home modifications. Plan Bee Handyman Service can add extra handrails, install brighter lighting and stoops, change out door knobs for levers and place grab bars in bathrooms. Making these additional changes helps in reducing the risk of injury if your loved one has mobility issues.
- Pick up a prepared meal from Home Cuisine or have it delivered. You can order meal plans for three, five or seven days and order breakfast, lunch and dinner.
