Did You See This?

Monday, January 8, 2018

Jen Hohl, the owner of Custom Refinished Decor who is featured in our January issue, knows how to make a house a home, and she joined Today's Woman contributing editor Miranda Popp on WHAS-11's Great Day Live recently to provide tips on simple ways to refresh your home to keep it attractive yet comfortable. Check out the video below to learn more about her and her eye for beautiful transformations.




