Best For You Award Winners - Reshape/Contouring

You deserve the best, and Today’s Woman is giving it to you with our annual Best for You awards.
This year, we’re showing you how to live a healthier life, beautify your environment, and bring positive change into your community — with your help. We gave you, the readers, the chance to nominate and vote for the best businesses and services in town so you can initiate changes that will make your life the best it can be. Read about our winner in the Reshape/Contouring category.
Physician’s Center for Beauty
4600 Shelbyville Road, #220
Louisville, KY 40207
502.897.7546
- One of the most popular services that Dr. Sean Maguire and his staff offer is Coolsculpting, a procedure that freezes unwanted body fat. “We’ve been doing it for five years and just continue to see really good results,” Dr. Maguire says. He says new instruments shave time off the procedure — making it a 30-minute per area treatment — and significantly reduce pain.
- Z Wave is Dr. Maguire’s newest service. “Z Wave is an adjunct to Coolsculpt and liposuction that uses sound waves to improve lymphatic drainage and increase circulation.” With the addition of Z-Wave, Dr. Maguire hopes patients can see their final results sooner. “Our goal is to provide results that can improve the patient’s quality of life and self-confidence. If we can do that in the least invasive way possible, that’s even better,” he says.
- Ultherapy uses ultrasound to create and stimulate collagen. Dr. Maguire says patients can see improved skin texture and pigmentation results on the face, neck, and décolletage from this procedure.
Photo by Melissa Donald
