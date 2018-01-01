Best For You Award Winners - Save Your Skin

|Dr. Jamie Lovelace performs procedures to tighten skin on different parts of the body.
This year, we’re showing you how to live a healthier life, beautify your environment, and bring positive change into your community — with your help. We gave you, the readers, the chance to nominate and vote for the best businesses and services in town so you can initiate changes that will make your life the best it can be. Read about our winner in the Save Your Skin category.
2811 Klempner Way
Louisville, KY 40205
502.896.6355
- The six physicians at Dermatology Associates focus on both medical and cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Jamie Loveless says, “I think people like that we do everything here.” He says patients sometimes come in for a medical treatment (acne) and then decide on a cosmetic treatment (to reduce acne scarring) after the medical issue is under control.
- KYBELLA is a new, non-invasive cosmetic treatment for double-chin that Dermatology Associates is offering its clients. This injection, which typically requires two treatments, “shrinks the fat cells for a more permanent solution for taking away fullness,” says nurse supervisor Cassie Durbin.
- Clients have many options when it comes to fillers, including Sculptra, Radiesse, and Vollure. The staff and physicians at Dermatology Associates help patients determine the best products and treatments based on their age, costs, and expectations.
You can read more about our finalists Avanti Skin Center of Louisville and Aesthetic Alternatives in our current issue. Also, find out who won in our Healthful Food, Wellness, and Get Moving categories.
Photo by Melissa Donald
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!