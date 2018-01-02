Best For You Award Winners - Home Interiors

|Louis Schmitt and son Zack have built a long-standing family business.
Schmitt Furniture
101 E. Main St.
New Albany, IN 47150
812.944.2285
- When it comes to style, Buyer and Co-owner Zack Schmitt says the most popular trends are American-made products, modern farmhouse, and rustic/reclaimed furniture. Whether in fabric or wood, he says grays, taupes, and white are the popular neutrals.
- Although transitional furniture is what the company has built its success on, Schmitt Furniture “tries to have something for everyone,” Schmitt says. “If you can’t find it on our showroom floor, sales associates will find it for you. We can order what anyone wants.” He says customers sometimes see items online or in a magazine, and Schmitt often sells the exact same products under different brand names.
- The fourth-generation business prides itself on offering quality furniture with the best possible customer service. “We really wouldn’t be here without our dedicated employees and loyal customers,” he says. “We have to honor our reputation.”
Photo by Melissa Donald
