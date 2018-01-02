Best For You Award Winners - Home Improvement

|Sharry Waldeck, the manager of Frank Otte Landscape & Design, oversees their landscape architects and
grounds crew.
Frank Otte Landscape & Design
13905 Aiken Road
Louisville, KY 40245
502.245.1517
- “We offer total project management from beginning to end and total maintenance of the project,” says Sharry Waldeck, manager of Frank Otte Landscape & Design. Waldeck says the most popular projects among clients right now are outdoor rooms and fireplaces.
- When staff designers visit a site, they learn about the customers’ needs and desires, and more privacy is one of the most common requests. A desire for privacy means the design would likely include taller plants and perhaps even pergolas or other vertical structures.
- Frank Otte Landscape & Design’s total maintenance offer includes trimming, pruning, and mulching (as needed) twice a year.
Photo by Melissa Donald
