Best For You Award Winners - Help Others

|This group of staff and volunteers worked at the Hosparus bereavement weekend at Camp Evergreen. The grief counseling camp was created for families and children who have lost loved ones.
This year, we’re showing you how to live a healthier life, beautify your environment, and bring positive change into your community — with your help. We gave you, the readers, the chance to nominate and vote for the best businesses and services in town so you can initiate changes that will make your life the best it can be. Read about our winner in the Help Others category.
Hosparus Health
3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive
Louisville, KY 40205
502.456.6200
- Gwen Cooper, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Hosparus Health, says most people call for help much later than they should, thinking there is no benefit to Hosparus care until right before death. Hosparus Health is in its second year of a pilot program to offer advanced illness care to adults. “This is for a patient with an illness that may be terminal, but they don’t want to give up curative care,” Cooper says. In addition to saving health care dollars, this program has improved the quality of life for patients with advanced chronic illnesses such as Multiple Sclerosis or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.
- Although Hosparus Health offers pain and symptom management and medication management on the medical side, its volunteer side is a critical component of its mission. “We wrap ourselves around the family and provide the support that clears the fog,” Cooper says. Support may come in the form of doing chores, running errands, or just listening.
- Hosparus Health’s counseling arm continues to assist families no matter what stage of chronic and eventual terminal illness a family member is in.
