Best For You Award Winners - Get Moving

|These kids are participating in one of many activities offered at Camp Cedar Ridge.
This year, we’re showing you how to live a healthier life, beautify your environment, and bring positive change into your community — with your help. We gave you, the readers, the chance to nominate and vote for the best businesses and services in town so you can initiate changes that will make your life the best it can be. Read about our winner in the Get Moving category.
YMCA of Greater Louisville
545 S. 2nd St.
Louisville, KY 40202
502.587.6700
- YMCA CEO Steve Tarver says the organization is focusing on “an initiative to get people more active outdoors” as part of a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the national parks system. The YMCA is working with partner organizations, like Metro Parks, to promote activity in the great outdoors through social marketing and improved trail maintenance.
- In its youth programs, the YMCA is “being more intentional about making 30 to 60 minutes of vigorous activity each day a standard programming expectation,” Tarver says.
- The YMCA offers three outdoor camp spaces for youth to continue “encouraging our children to become unplugged,” Tarver says. They include Cedar Ridge in Southeastern Jefferson County, Kentucky; Camp Piomingo in Brandenburg, Kentucky; and Camp Honor Bright in Floyd County, Indiana.
Photo provided by the YMCA
