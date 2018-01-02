Best For You Award Winners - Find Relief

|The Himalayan Salt Stone massage, featured here at the Louisville East location, is offered at both locations.
This year, we’re showing you how to live a healthier life, beautify your environment, and bring positive change into your community — with your help. We gave you, the readers, the chance to nominate and vote for the best businesses and services in town so you can initiate changes that will make your life the best it can be. Read about our winner in the Find Relief category.
Elements Massage (two locations)
Middletown
13303 Shelbyville Road, #102, Louisville, KY 40223
502.244.7660
Louisville East
1301 Herr Lane, Louisville, KY 40222
502.412.9383
- Andrew and Angie Pryor, co-owners of Elements Massage—Middletown, have had their lives changed for the better through massage, and they hope to spread the message to others. “The idea of massage as luxury has taken a backseat to massage as therapy,” Angie Pryor says. Both Elements locations offer a wellness program, which “is an affordable option that is accessible to people,” Andrew Pryor says. One of its benefits is a $20 savings on every massage.
- The front desk staff at both locations has been trained to take the time to ask clients questions when they book an appointment to ensure that they match them up to the therapist who will best serve their needs. Elements—Louisville East Owner Jim McArthur says therapists check in with clients during the process to ensure that the pressure is correct and that the clients’ needs are being met. Clients can relax in knowing that the therapist “is focused on massage and not trying to up-sell you into other stuff,” he says.
- Deep tissue massage is a frequent client request, but Himalayan Salt Stone massage is increasing in popularity. The pressure of the warm stones combined with healing minerals is relaxing for clients.
Photo by Melissa Donald
