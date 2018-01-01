Best For You Award Winner - Wellness

|Women's First 3D Tomosynthesis gives them to ability to detect breast cancer early.
This year, we’re showing you how to live a healthier life, beautify your environment, and bring positive change into your community — with your help. We gave you, the readers, the chance to nominate and vote for the best businesses and services in town so you can initiate changes that will make your life the best it can be. Read about our winner in the Wellness category.
Women First
Baptist Health Medical Pavilion
3900 Kresge Way, Suite 30
Louisville, KY 40207
502.891.8700
- Women First will be celebrating its 30th year in a big way in 2018, according to Executive Director Denise Kirkham. “The physicians are really proud of caring for multiple generations of women,” she says. They have 11 physicians and 12 nurse practitioners/physician assistants.
- The practice will continue to bring leading edge technology to patients. This past summer, Women First purchased its second 3D Tomosynthesis mammography machine. This enhanced technology will help ensure that breast cancers are found earlier and more accurately.
- Women First continues to provide in-office surgical procedures. Kirkham says its success in this arena is necessitating a need for a bigger surgery suite. Among the procedures offered are diagnostic and surgical hysteroscopy, colposcopy, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP).
Photo provided by Women First
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!