Best For You Award Winner - Healthful Food

|The deli sells made-to-order sandwiches, and Paul's Market recently added a butcher shop in most of its locations.
Paul's Fruit Market
4601 Jennings Lane
Louisville, KY 40218
502.426.5059
- Paul’s Fruit Market recently renovated its St. Matthews store. With approximately 6,500 square feet of space, the store now offers a butcher, a larger deli, and a lot more merchandise. Sally Thieneman says it is also easier for customers to move around in the store.
- “We always listen to our customers’ requests. Anytime someone requests an item, we’re happy to procure it,” Thieneman says. Part of listening to customers includes making many of its most popular salads — including light cheddar pimento and Benedictine — in its warehouse “salad room.”
- People who are new to Louisville often aren’t aware of Paul’s four retail operations and restaurant division, which provides high quality produce to local restaurants.
