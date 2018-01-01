Monday, January 1, 2018

Best For You Award Winner - Healthful Food

By Carrie Vittitoe
The deli sells made-to-order sandwiches, and Paul's Market recently added a butcher shop in most of its locations. 
You deserve the best, and Today’s Woman is giving it to you with our annual Best for You awards. This year, we’re showing you how to live a healthier life, beautify your environment, and bring positive change into your community — with your help. We gave you, the readers, the chance to nominate and vote for the best businesses and services in town so you can initiate changes that will make your life the best it can be. Read about our winner in the Healthful Food category.
Paul's Fruit Market
4601 Jennings Lane
Louisville, KY 40218
502.426.5059

  • Paul’s Fruit Market recently renovated its St. Matthews store. With approximately 6,500 square feet of space, the store now offers a butcher, a larger deli, and a lot more merchandise. Sally Thieneman says it is also easier for customers to move around in the store.
  • “We always listen to our customers’ requests. Anytime someone requests an item, we’re happy to procure it,” Thieneman says. Part of listening to customers includes making many of its most popular salads — including light cheddar pimento and Benedictine — in its warehouse “salad room.”
  • People who are new to Louisville often aren’t aware of Paul’s four retail operations and restaurant division, which provides high quality produce to local restaurants.

Read more about our finalists Home Cuisine and Trader Joe's in the current issue.


Photo by Melissa Donald


