Best Bodies: Jourdan Hahn
AGE 26
JOB Humana specialist
BIG WIN My most recent fitness accomplishment would be competing in my first three bikini competitions last year. Last October was my third one and I placed third in both my classes.
MOTIVATION I keep up my motivation by keeping a blog on my Instagram account. I use it not only to motivate myself to stay accountable, but I hope to also motivate others as well. I do this by sharing different workouts, food ideas, and inspirational posts. I share how being healthy is a lifestyle and you can’t do cookie cutter plans to reach your goals.
WHAT SHE EATS My food choices stay pretty consistent. I consume lean meats, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats. I try to keep track of my macro (fats, carbs, and protein) intake to insure I am incorporating the right balance of nutrients I need to fuel my body. I am not too strict when it comes to my eating habits unless I am preparing for a show. I still delve into sweets, pizza, and burgers every once in awhile.
Favorite Beef and Veggies
Ingredients:
Zucchini
Red and Yellow Peppers
Mushrooms
Butternut squash
Ground beef
Salt and pepper
Preheat oven for about 400 degrees. Peel and cut up butternut squash in cube pieces and toss in some coconut oil. Spread on a baking sheet, season with salt and pepper, and bake for about 25-30 min until soft. In a pan saute zucchini, red and yellow peppers, and mushroom in coconut oil, season with salt and pepper. Also, cook ground beef on the stove in a pan. Once everything is cooked properly take a serving of each and place in a bowl and eat it together. Yummy!
Jourdan hasn't always been fit. After gaining weight during college and then trying some unhealthy methods to lose weight, Jourdan decided to get a personal trainer. “This is where I fell in love with lifting.” Later after moving back to Louisville and working lots of hours, she didn’t keep her routine up. “I stopped exercising. I started to become unhappy, and I knew I needed fitness back in my life. My friend ended up taking me to her boot camp class at an Anytime Fitness. I fell in love with it, got my motivation back, and haven’t stopped working out since.” She says she has now switched to a bodybuilding style of training and sometimes teaches boot camp classes. “I know fitness and healthy eating has really helped me in my life, and I hope for it to help others as well.”
Photo by Melissa Donald
