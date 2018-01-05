Best Bodies: Jourdan Hahn

26Humana specialistMy most recent fitness accomplishment would be competing in my first three bikini competitions last year. Last October was my third one and I placed third in both my classes.I keep up my motivation by keeping a blog on my Instagram account. I use it not only to motivate myself to stay accountable, but I hope to also motivate others as well. I do this by sharing different workouts, food ideas, and inspirational posts. I share how being healthy is a lifestyle and you can’t do cookie cutter plans to reach your goals.My food choices stay pretty consistent. I consume lean meats, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats. I try to keep track of my macro (fats, carbs, and protein) intake to insure I am incorporating the right balance of nutrients I need to fuel my body. I am not too strict when it comes to my eating habits unless I am preparing for a show. I still delve into sweets, pizza, and burgers every once in awhile.Ingredients:ZucchiniRed and Yellow PeppersMushroomsButternut squashGround beefSalt and pepperPreheat oven for about 400 degrees. Peel and cut up butternut squash in cube pieces and toss in some coconut oil. Spread on a baking sheet, season with salt and pepper, and bake for about 25-30 min until soft. In a pan saute zucchini, red and yellow peppers, and mushroom in coconut oil, season with salt and pepper. Also, cook ground beef on the stove in a pan. Once everything is cooked properly take a serving of each and place in a bowl and eat it together. Yummy!Jourdan hasn't always been fit. After gaining weight during college and then trying some unhealthy methods to lose weight, Jourdan decided to get a personal trainer. “This is where I fell in love with lifting.” Later after moving back to Louisville and working lots of hours, she didn’t keep her routine up. “I stopped exercising. I started to become unhappy, and I knew I needed fitness back in my life. My friend ended up taking me to her boot camp class at an Anytime Fitness. I fell in love with it, got my motivation back, and haven’t stopped working out since.” She says she has now switched to a bodybuilding style of training and sometimes teaches boot camp classes. “I know fitness and healthy eating has really helped me in my life, and I hope for it to help others as well.”