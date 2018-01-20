A Quick Chat: What Change Is Blake Meade Making?

I sat on the edge of the pavement by Dog Hill in Cherokee Park, observing the energy and movement of passersby. The park was alive with lone joggers, pet enthusiasts, and friends strolling along the paved walking path. Of the women I interviewed, several of them were at the park because of a change they decided to make, whether it was for their physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual well-being.“I got a dog, so I’ve been way more active outside.”“I’m a post grad and just started my first job, so I’ve been more emotionally mature.”“I’m testing out different churches.”“I’m actively trying to develop myself. Lately, I’ve been reading leadership books and studying emotional intelligence.”