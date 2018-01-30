A Bold Home for Her Travels

Take a step into Diane Kelton’s patio home and you take a step into her sense of adventure. You will not see the president of Baptist East Milestone Wellness Center fretting over clutter or shades of taupe with a designer. You will never hear her describe her style as “minimalist” or even “coordinated.”
No, living beautifully to Diane is something a bit more vibrant, a bit more daring, a bit more characteristic of life itself — bold and busy. Living beautifully, in Diane’s domain, doesn’t really have a label or a particular style — it is constantly evolving and reflective of the people that come in and out of her life. It is a mosaic of gifts, a curation of travel, a museum of memories.
|Diane purchased this mask while traveling in Venice, Italy. Photos by Melissa Donald
|Every room in Diane's home has a splash of color and an array of artwork. Here, she stands in her kitchen.
“I just like color,” Diane says of her style. “I buy these things on trips [like a recent piece portraying the Day of the Dead from San Miguel], and people wonder how I know it will fit in. I can just see things come together. I’m not afraid to take a risk, and everything here has meaning to me, so in my eyes, it just works.”
Diane has traveled to 45 countries and, since moving into her patio home in Prospect, has hosted dinner for 20 international groups from the World Council of Affairs. In 2011, she hosted Thanksgiving for a group from the Middle-East. Each gift her guests bring her is displayed with pride — without fuss over curating a tailored look. Every surface is filled with a memory — Moroccan candlesticks or a Shabbat wine set from Israel — each telling a story of an adventure or a culture she’s welcomed into her home.
|Diane purchased the hand painted ostrich egg while in South Africa. She used this fabric, which is from Morocco, to make pillows.
