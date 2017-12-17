What We Love About Her Red Hair

“Now that I’m a mom, it’s so different.” Carrie Ann Smith, owner of MADE Blowdry Boutique on Lime Kiln Lane, thought that when she found out she was going to be a mom, no one would see her as a business owner, but rather as a mom only. However, like many new moms, she found she was welcomed into a wonderful club she never thought she’d be a part of.
Major life events such as becoming a mom can certainly change one’s daily style preference. Comfort became more important for this local “mompreneur.” Her style is savvy-chic, and you’d spot her a mile away by her long red hair.
To achieve her quick, on-the-go style that’s easy and memorable, Carrie prefers to shop local, but as a savvy shopper, she loves a sale rack at Von Maur or Altar'd State. This new mom chooses flats and boots over heels and skinny jeans or leggings over skirts. Although she loves a statement accessory, it’s no longer a necklace, as she’s moved toward wearing scarves regularly because they readily fit the bill as stylish burp cloths that her son loves to chew on.
Carrie has never been one to blend in. She dresses so that she can be one who’s remembered. “If everyone is wearing black, I’m the one in red. People will remember you that way.” Instead of the traditional LBD (little black dress) that everyone has in their closet, she has several “little red dresses.”
We couldn’t talk style with this MADE maven if we didn’t talk hairstyles. “I always makes sure my hair is put together.” To keep her low maintenance mane looking great every day, Carrie washes her hair once a week and uses a few Kevin Murphy products that have become her staples. Her tip is to wear your hairstyle in stages. Start with freshly washed and styled hair worn down for a couple days and switch to a half-up/half-down style and then to a ponytail and finish with a braid. During the cold months, she’ll wear a trendy hat the day before it’s time to wash her hair again.
