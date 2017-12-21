What To Do This Weekend

Look below for more information on these events and more for a happy weekend:
- Check out the Winter Wonderland Train Exhibit at the Southwest Louisville Free Public Library, presented by the K & I Model Railroad Club.
- Take part in the Procrastination Celebration at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Enjoy local food from food trucks around the center and enter for several giveaways while you shop.
- View Still They Persist: Protest Art from the 2017 Women's Marches at the KMAC Museum, an exhibit organized by the FemFour, a group of Cincinnati-based arts/artist advocates.
- Visit with Santa Cow at the Chick-fil-A at Jefferson Commons. Write a last-minute letter to Santa, take photos with Santa Cow, and receive a limited edition Chick-fil-A Elf Mini Plush Cow.
- Visit one of the top tree festivals in the nation at Madison, Indiana's Festival of Trees at Lanthier Winery, featuring 300 shining holiday trees.
- See JD Shelburne perform a special holiday show at Blind Squirrel on December 23.
